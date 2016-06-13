Front Pages Of The World’s Newspapers Mourn The Orlando Shooting Victims
The attack at a gay club in Orlando left at least 50 people dead.
1. Orlando Sentinel (U.S.)
2. Tampa Bay Times (U.S.)
3. El Nuevo Herald (Miami) (U.S.)
4. New York Daily News (U.S.)
ADVERTISEMENT
5. The Scottish Sun (U.K.)
6. New York Post (U.S.)
7. New York Times (U.S.)
8. Wall Street Journal (U.S.)
ADVERTISEMENT
9. The Washington Post (U.S.)
10. Boston Globe (U.S.)
11. Los Angeles Times (U.S.)
12. The Guardian (U.K.)
ADVERTISEMENT
13. Philadelphia Inquirer (U.S.)
14. Toronto Star (Canada)
15. Buenos Aires Herald (Argentina)
16. Daily Telegraph (Australia)
ADVERTISEMENT
17. The Daily Telegraph (U.K.)
18. The Times (London) (U.K.)
19. Jerusalem Post (Israel)
20. Corriere Della Sera (Italy)
ADVERTISEMENT
21. El Pais (Spain)
22. Die Tageszeitung (Germany)
23. Le Figaro (France)
24. Libération (France)
25. De Telegraaf (Netherlands)
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.