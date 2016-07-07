Fox Launches Internal Review After Ex-Anchor Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Fox announced Wednesday that it was launching an internal review after a lawsuit was filed by broadcast veteran Gretchen Carlson alleged she was sexually harassed by CEO Roger Ailes.

Carlson alleges she was the subject of “sexually-charged comments” by Ailes, who eventually fired her for rejecting his advances. The lawsuit also claims she was removed from Fox & Friends after she said that co-host Steve Doocy was sexually harassing her.

A spokesperson for 21st Century Fox told BuzzFeed News in a statement Wednesday that an internal review would be launched in light of the allegations:



The company has seen the allegations against Mr. Ailes and Mr. Doocy. We take these matters seriously. While we have full confidence in Mr. Ailes and Mr. Doocy, who have served the company brilliantly for over two decades, we have commenced an internal review of the matter.

Ailes denied Carlson's claims in a statement:

Gretchen Carlson's allegations are false. This is a retaliatory suit for the network's decision not to renew her contract, which was due to the fact that her disappointingly low ratings were dragging down the afternoon lineup. When Fox News did not commence any negotiations to renew her contract, Ms. Carlson became aware that her career with the network was likely over and conveniently began to pursue a lawsuit. Ironically, FOX News provided her with more on-air opportunities over her 11 year tenure than any other employer in the industry, for which she thanked me in her recent book. This defamatory lawsuit is not only offensive, it is wholly without merit and will be defended vigorously.

Carlson claims that when she met with Ailes to discuss the treatment, he responded by saying, "I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better," according to the complaint filed in New Jersey Superior Court.

When she rebuffed the alleged advances, Carlson claims Ailes ended her career at Fox News nine months later.