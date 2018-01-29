From The White House To "Celebrity Big Brother": Omarosa's Next Move

The former Apprentice villain and presidential adviser to Donald Trump who left the White House last month will be a cast member on the first American version of the reality show Celebrity Big Brother .

The cast was revealed during a preview aired before the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS, with a super-fast cut of all 11 cast members, which also include Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath and American Pie actor Shannon Elizabeth.



Manigault-Newman left her position at the White House in December, under reportedly dramatic circumstances, with several outlets reporting that she was fired and escorted out of the White House at night, although Manigault-Newman later denied this version of events.

Before working in the White House, Manigault-Newman was best known for her role in the first season of The Apprentice in 2004, when she was seen by many as the villain on the show.



Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on Feb. 7 and include the standard elements of the show, with cast members living in a big house and voting one another out. CBS All Access will also have a 24/7 live feed of the house that viewers can watch.

Other celebrity contestants include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, former Cosby Show actor Keisha Knight Pulliam, Tony winner Marisa Jaret Winokur, retired mixed martial artist star Chuck Liddell, former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace, Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutiérrez, Live From E!’s Ross Matthews, and former Big Time Rush actor James Maslow.

A second, longer teaser aired later Sunday, showing which six cast members would first move into the Big Brother house. Omarosa appears at the end as the surprise highlight.