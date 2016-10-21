Firefighter Responds To Fatal Crash, Discovers Victim Is His Son

A Minnesota firefighter was the first to respond to the scene of a fiery crash and to make the tragic discovery that the victim was his 16-year-old son.

Randy Peterson, a volunteer firefighter in the Minnesota town of Ada, said he started sobbing when he saw the car on fire and realized it was his 16-year-old son, who was killed by a driver who allegedly drove through a stop sign.

"I dropped to my knees. I was a mess. Another member of the crew just held me," Peterson told the Star Tribune.

Peterson said when he got the call about the two-vehicle crash in nearby Borup, his son, Carter, had been gone all day visiting his girlfriend, who lives 40 miles away. Peterson tried to call Carter repeatedly as he drove to the scene of the crash to check if he was OK, but he didn't pick up.

"The only thing on my mind is I just want my boy back," he wrote on Facebook.