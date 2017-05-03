Colbert Defends Gay Joke About Trump And Putin: "I Have Jokes; He Has The Launch Codes"
“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” the host said on Monday night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During Wednesday's opening, Colbert planned to address the backlash that led to the #FireColbert hashtag.
Late Show host Stephen Colbert dragged President Donald Trump on Monday with a gay joke about him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” Colbert said in his opening monologue.
The Late Show host was responding to Trump's interview with John Dickerson, who hosts Face the Nation — which also airs on CBS. Trump said during the interview that he liked to call the show "Deface the Nation."
Colbert said Dickerson "has way too much dignity to trade insults with a president of the United States," before adding that he, himself, did not. Colbert then went through a list of pun-y jokes that was capped off with the oral sex line about Trump and Putin.
The comment was met with laughter from the audience during the taping of the show, but people on both sides of the political spectrum quickly took to the internet to say the joke went too far.
People called it anti-gay.
ADVERTISEMENT
In Wednesday's opening monologue, Colbert was to address the controversy, according to an advance transcript sent to BuzzFeed News.
In the transcript, Colbert does not apologize for the joke, but says, "I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be," adding that "anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero."
The transcript reads: "Welcome to The Late Show. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert.
Still? I am still the host?
I’m still the host!!
Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don't regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So it's a fair fight.
"So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that."
ADVERTISEMENT
It remained to be seen whether the comments would temper the backlash, with people referring to the joke as hate speech.
And some thought it was just disgusting.
People also called for Colbert's Late Show to be boycotted.
On Tuesday, the hashtag #FireColbert had started to trend worldwide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some said the joke was beneath CBS.
Other people said there was a double standard.
People also pointed out there were better ways to insult Trump without making stuff up.
ADVERTISEMENT
One person compared the segment to Jimmy Kimmel's moving opening monologue on Monday where he revealed his son's heart surgery while also slamming Trump's attempts to cut health funding. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC at the same time as Colbert's show.
Even so, there were people who didn't mind Colbert's joke, or at least thought it was an effective way to piss off the president.
Other people said it was a free speech issue and Colbert had a right to make the joke.
ADVERTISEMENT
Other people thought the #FireColbert movement was insincere.
Some people just DGAF and thought Trump deserved it.
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.