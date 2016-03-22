Watch These Precious Fennec Fox Siblings Being Bottle-Fed

Teddy is short for Theodore, and Hokees, means “my love” in Armenian.

Two baby fennec foxes were born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on Feb. 4, and were just given the names Teddy and Hokees.

Two baby fennec foxes were born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on Feb. 4, and were just given the names Teddy and Hokees.

The foxes are being hand-reared, because their mother Daisy has been unsuccessful in the past in raising kits.

The foxes were born to 7-year-old Daisy and 2-year-old Charlie at the Washington, D.C., zoo.

The foxes were born to 7-year-old Daisy and 2-year-old Charlie at the Washington, D.C., zoo.

The fennec fox is the smallest fox in the world, with kits weighing in at just 40 grams at birth. For the first 10 days, these newborns were nursed by hand every 2 hours.

The fennec fox is the smallest fox in the world, with kits weighing in at just 40 grams at birth. For the first 10 days, these newborns were nursed by hand every 2 hours.

Here are the baby foxes when they were just over a month old.

Here are the baby foxes when they were just over a month old.

Zoo officials said the kits are doing great and "Like most newborns, they spend the majority of their day sleeping."

"They're very wiggly and vocal during feedings," the zoo added.