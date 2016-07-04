Father Of Toddler Drowned At Disney Resort Said A Second Alligator Attacked Him

The father of a toddler who was dragged into a lake by an alligator at a Disney hotel in Orlando said there was a second gator that attacked him too, according to emails.

The father of a toddler who was dragged into a lake by an alligator at a Walt Disney World hotel in Orlando said after the attack that there were two alligators involved.

Matt Graves said after his 2-year-old son was snatched on June 14 at the Grand Floridian Resort that he was attacked by a second alligator as he tried to rescue him, according to emails obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

The emails were sent by Reedy Creek Fire Department Capt. Tom Wellons to his supervisors after he talked with the Nebraska father following the attack.

Wellons said the father initially "refused to leave" the area for treatment for his gator wounds, as the search for Lane Graves was still on, but eventually he was able to convince him to seek medical treatment at the hospital, promising he could return.

"This incredibly sweet couple insisted on showing us pictures of their happy son. (The) mom kept referring to him as her 'happy boy,'" Wellons wrote in the emails.