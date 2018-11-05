A 21-Year-Old Driver Allegedly Said He Was Huffing Chemicals When He Hit And Killed Three Girl Scouts And A Mom

A 21-year-old driver admitted he was “huffing” chemicals when he drove into a troop of Girl Scouts, who were cleaning trash from the side of the highway, according to Wisconsin police.

The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the Girl Scout troop: 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autum Helgeson, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle. Haylee’s mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, was also killed. Another 10-year-old girl who was hit by the car is still hospitalized, but in stable condition as of Monday.



Colten Treu is now being held in jail with 13 possible charges, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department, which released a statement on Facebook.



On Saturday, a black pickup truck that Treu was allegedly driving struck the five pedestrians. The driver and his passenger then allegedly fled the scene without offering assistance.