Dramatic Pictures Show Tropical Storm Lane Battering Hawaii With Heavy Rain And Flooding

Residents and officials in Hawaii had braced for disaster as Hurricane Lane spun towards the island state, deluging the state in historic rainfall as it weakened to a tropical storm.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 25, 2018, at 9:44 p.m. ET

John Locher / AP

A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway in Waikiki.

For the past week, officials in Hawaii had warned the state to prepare for a major storm, bracing themselves for the worst as Hurricane Lane headed for the islands, first as a Category 5 hurricane, and then as a weakened, but slow-moving, tropical storm.

Residents and visitors stripped grocery stores as they stocked up on water, food, propane, and other necessities, readying emergency kits that authorities said should last for up to two weeks. They secured their windows with plywood, filled sandbags, and put up hydro barriers to protect the bases of low-lying structures. As Lane finally approached Friday, more than a thousand people moved into the three dozen shelters that had opened across the state. And of course, a few surfers and bodyboarders reveled in the extreme weather conditions, rushing to the ocean to catch large waves, despite warnings from local officials not to go in the water.

Lane drew closer Friday, lingering overnight and into the weekend as it inundated parts of the state with historic rains. Though damage wasn't as cataclysmic as authorities had feared, Hawaii's Big Island was deluged in more than three feet of rain, leading to massive flooding in Hilo and landslides across the island. The National Weather Service warned another 5 to 10 inches of rain could still fall before the weekend was over.

By Saturday afternoon, all tropical warnings and watches had been canceled for Hawaii. Still, authorities cautioned residents to remain vigilant, as moisture from the storm was likely to continue drenching the state, causing additional flash flooding and landslides.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A car is stuck, partially submerged in floodwaters on Hawaii's Big Island.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Residents carry dogs through flood waters to dry land, after playing in the water briefly on the Big Island.

Kat Wade / Getty Images

Surfers and body boarders catch waves in Waikiki as Hurricane Lane approached Thursday.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

The Wailuku River flood waters run downstream on the Big Island on Thursday.

John Locher / AP

A boarded up store near Waikiki Beach on Oahu.

Ronen Zilberman / AFP / Getty Images

People enter a Red Cross shelter at McKinley High School in Honolulu on Thursday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lane's expected arrival.

Ronen Zilberman / AFP / Getty Images

The Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort gets ready to set up sandbags at the beachside entrances of the hotel Thursday.

Caleb Jones / AP

A man from Japan and his son watch as massive waves crash off sea cliffs along the southeast shore of Oahu.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

The Wailuku River flood waters run downstream on the Big Island Thursday.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A local dives into the water on Friday at Waikiki beach on Oahu.

Marco Garcia / AP

Huge waves slam the cliffs near the Halona Blowhole on Oahu on Friday.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Floodwaters from Lane's historic rainfall on the Big Island.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A bridge overlooking flood waters from the the Wailuku River on the Big Island.



