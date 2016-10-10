People Freaked Out Over Trump Appearing To Creep Behind Clinton During The Debate
"HILLARY, LOOK OUT."
During the debate on Sunday, people thought it was really weird — and creepy — the way Donald Trump was standing right behind Hillary Clinton when she spoke.
People called Trump a "hoverer."
And a stalker.
And said it was cringeworthy.
A lot of people were warning Clinton to watch her back.
"LOOK OUT," people warned.
One person referenced the classic 1979 horror film When a Stranger Calls.
And said Trump looked like he was "going to attack her."
Of course, creepy clowns had to be mentioned, since they are the great terror of 2016.
He's like the dude you can't get rid of at the club.
This pointed comparison was made.
Even though Trump's hovering was becoming a thing, people noted it was still possibly not the most insane thing to happen during the debate.
Some people really didn't think the way he was standing was funny at all, especially considering the audio that surfaced Friday in which Trump says he can grab women "by the pussy."
"When this happens to me on a sidewalk, I basically start running."
