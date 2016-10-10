BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Freaked Out Over Trump Appearing To Creep Behind Clinton During The Debate

news

People Freaked Out Over Trump Appearing To Creep Behind Clinton During The Debate

"HILLARY, LOOK OUT."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 9:58 p.m. ET

During the debate on Sunday, people thought it was really weird — and creepy — the way Donald Trump was standing right behind Hillary Clinton when she spoke.

what a normal not creepy way to stand
Ryan Broderick @broderick

what a normal not creepy way to stand

Reply Retweet Favorite

People called Trump a "hoverer."

Creepy mother-effing hoverer #debate
Lauren Wolfe @Wolfe321

Creepy mother-effing hoverer #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a stalker.

Trump is literally stalking Hillary on stage. Look at him.
Kelly Davis @kellylynndavis

Trump is literally stalking Hillary on stage. Look at him.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And said it was cringeworthy.

This helicoptering thing he's doing hovering behind her is cringe
irene choi @irenechoi

This helicoptering thing he's doing hovering behind her is cringe

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people were warning Clinton to watch her back.

BEHIND YOU
Molly Redden @mtredden

BEHIND YOU

Reply Retweet Favorite

"LOOK OUT," people warned.

HILLARY, LOOK OUT #debate
Shirley Li @shirklesxp

HILLARY, LOOK OUT #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person referenced the classic 1979 horror film When a Stranger Calls.

[whispers] the call is coming from inside the house
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

[whispers] the call is coming from inside the house

Reply Retweet Favorite

And said Trump looked like he was "going to attack her."

He literally looks like he is going to attack her while he is pacing. #debate
Chase Strangio @chasestrangio

He literally looks like he is going to attack her while he is pacing. #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, creepy clowns had to be mentioned, since they are the great terror of 2016.

Lookout Hillary, there's one of them scary clowns behind you. #debate2016
Madison M. K. @4evrmalone

Lookout Hillary, there's one of them scary clowns behind you. #debate2016

Reply Retweet Favorite

He's like the dude you can't get rid of at the club.

he's hovering like a dude who bought you a single drink at the club
Hannah Giorgis @ethiopienne

he's hovering like a dude who bought you a single drink at the club

Reply Retweet Favorite

This pointed comparison was made.

Dave Stopera @davestopera

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even though Trump's hovering was becoming a thing, people noted it was still possibly not the most insane thing to happen during the debate.

In a normal debate, Trump standing near Clinton would be the *definitive moment.* Tonight, it's like the 12th most insane thing to happen.
McKay Coppins @mckaycoppins

In a normal debate, Trump standing near Clinton would be the *definitive moment.* Tonight, it's like the 12th most insane thing to happen.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people really didn't think the way he was standing was funny at all, especially considering the audio that surfaced Friday in which Trump says he can grab women "by the pussy."

Trump standing directly behind Hillary, in light of his comments bragging about sexual assault, is a bad, ominous pose for him.
Ashley Parker @AshleyRParker

Trump standing directly behind Hillary, in light of his comments bragging about sexual assault, is a bad, ominous pose for him.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When this happens to me on a sidewalk, I basically start running."

When this happens to me on a sidewalk, I basically start running.
Meredith Shiner @meredithshiner

When this happens to me on a sidewalk, I basically start running.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT