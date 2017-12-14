Morgan Spurlock's "Super Size Me 2" And Other Film Projects Dropped After He Admitted To A History Of Sexual Misconduct

"I believed she was feeling better," the documentary filmmaker wrote about one encounter. "She believed she was raped."

Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock admitted to a history of sexual misconduct early Thursday, writing an online post in which he said he was "part of the problem."

The 47-year-old, who is best-known for his 2004 Oscar-nominated film about eating at McDonald's, said he was writing about his own history of sexual misconduct in response to a series of allegations against other high-profile men that have been brought to light in the wake of October reports about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don’t sit by and wonder 'who will be next?' I wonder, 'when will they come for me?'” Spurlock wrote. He then detailed episodes dating back to his time in college, and admitted that, more recently, he paid an assistant who claimed he had sexually harassed her in the office.

"Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news," Spurlock wrote. While in college, he continued, a woman "accused me of rape." He said the woman told him "she didn't want to have sex," but that when they later did have sex, she started crying.

"I tried to comfort her," he wrote. "To make her feel better. I thought I was doing ok, I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped."



He also wrote that he settled a sexual harassment claim at his office around 2010.

"I would call my female assistant 'hot pants' or 'sex pants' when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office," Spurlock wrote. "Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence."

"So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone," he wrote, adding that he "of course" paid her.

Spurlock also described cheating on all of his partners, including both his wives. "I have been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had," he wrote.

Spurlock's ex-wife Alex Jamieson was featured in Super Size Me as his vegan then-girlfriend who helped him recover after eating so much fast food.