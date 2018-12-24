A Former Disney Channel Actor Has Been Charged For Trying To Have Sex With A 13-Year-Old

Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with six felony counts after being arrested earlier this month for trying to have sex with a 13-year-old.



Westmoreland played the grandfather, Ham Mack, on Disney Channel's Andi Mack show. He was fired by Disney after his arrest on Dec. 13 in Utah, where the series is filmed.

Prosecutors said the 48-year-old actor was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile that he thought belonged to a 13-year-old boy, but was actually operated by the Salt Lake City Police, according to the Associated Press. BuzzFeed News reached out to the Salt Lake City Prosecutor's Office for information, but did not immediately receive a response.



Westmoreland used a ride-hailing app to take a car to meet up with the person he saw on Grindr at a trailer park and was planning to take the minor to a hotel room, but instead was met by police, who arrested him.



He had previously sent nude photos and asked for some in return. Westmoreland told police he believed he was talking to a 13-year-old, the AP reported.

Westmoreland has been charged with a total of six felony counts related to the incident, which include enticing a minor, attempted exploitation of a minor, and dealing in material harmful to a minor by an adult.

A $100,000 warrant was issued for Westmoreland, who had previously been bailed out of jail. He is considered a low risk to the public.