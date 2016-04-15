At Least 32 Killed After Second Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan

A magnitude-7.0 earthquake early Saturday morning killed at least 32 people, striking the same region where a weaker temblor left at least nine others dead on Thursday night.

The quake struck near the city of Kumamoto. According to the USGS, it "occurred as the result of strike-slip faulting at shallow depth."

The death toll rose steadily in the hours after the quake, and the Associated Press reported that by Saturday night local time that there were 30 confirmed fatalities. By late Saturday, Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that 41 had been killed in the two quakes, and more than 1,000 people were injured.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held an emergency meeting Saturday to announce measures to ensure rescue missions continue despite impending storms, which he said could curb those efforts, NHK News reported.

Abe called upon his ministers to continue providing daily necessities to evacuees, particularly women, children, and the elderly.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said that he would increase the number of Self-Defense Force personnel from 15,000 to 25,000 in order to maximize efforts.