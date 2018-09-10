The Dallas Police Officer Who Fatally Shot A Black Man In His Apartment Has Been Arrested

A white police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old black man in his own apartment in Dallas, saying she thought it was her home, was arrested Sunday, authorities said.

The officer, identified as Amber Guyger, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Botham Shem Jean, according to the Associated Press. She turned herself in to the Kaufman County jail Sunday night and was released on a $300,000 bond, Kaufman County Sheriff's spokesperson Jolie Stewart said.

Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean at the South Side Flats, after entering his apartment, which she has said she mistook for her own residence. Police said she thought he was an intruder, but it was not clear why she thought the apartment was hers or what kind of interaction she had with Jean before the fatal shooting. Officials said Guyger's blood is being tested for alcohol or drugs, but the results have not yet been released.

The Dallas Police Department said Saturday that the case had been turned over to the Texas Rangers, the state’s top law enforcement agency, which carried out Sunday's arrest.



BuzzFeed News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, for more information about the arrest and charges, but did not immediately receive a response Sunday night.