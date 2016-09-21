BuzzFeed News

George Clooney Learns Of Brangelina Divorce During Interview At UN

"It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that," longtime Brad Pitt pal George Clooney said when informed by a CNN reporter at the UN.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on September 20, 2016, at 9:14 p.m. ET

George Clooney apparently learned that Angelina Jolie had filed to divorce his longtime pal Brad Pitt when informed by a CNN reporter during an interview at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Pitt and Clooney in 2012.
Chris Pizzello / AP

Pitt and Clooney in 2012.

"I didn't know that," Clooney said, looking caught off guard. "I feel very sorry then. That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family."

Jolie filed for divorce in Los Angeles citing "irreconcilable differences.” The couple, together roughly 10 years, officially married in 2014 and have six children together.

Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

"It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that," Clooney repeated. "That's the first I've heard of it."

Pitt and Clooney have had a famous bromance since appearing in Ocean's Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen together, and have started a charity together aimed at combating human rights violations in Darfur.

Chris Pizzello / AP

Watch Clooney responding to news of the divorce here:

