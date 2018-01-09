BuzzFeed News

People Are Very Confused By Ivanka Trump's Praise For Oprah's Golden Globes Speech

"Who's gonna explain this to her?"

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on January 9, 2018, at 1:03 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump lavished praise on Oprah Winfrey's rousing Golden Globes speech, calling it "empowering" and "inspiring" in a tweet Monday night.

Trump even used the hashtag for Time's Up — a movement and a legal defense fund started by women in Hollywood to combat sexual harassment.

The tweet left some people on the internet speechless.

*blink* (reads again) *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *B… https://t.co/Y1lPPkItts
Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾 @blogdiva

*blink* (reads again) *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *BLINK* *B… https://t.co/Y1lPPkItts

And confused.

Wait what https://t.co/xjHrCwqxAa
ana marie cox @anamariecox

Wait what https://t.co/xjHrCwqxAa

"Who's gonna explain this to her."

Who's gonna explain this to her. https://t.co/NPZiJEKwLB
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

Who's gonna explain this to her. https://t.co/NPZiJEKwLB

Because, of course, Trump is the daughter of the current president, and ever since the speech, pretty much all people have been talking about is whether Winfrey will run for president.

I’m getting texts re this.. some raised eyebrows in the WH https://t.co/lueJHJuUeN
Jonathan Swan @jonathanvswan

I’m getting texts re this.. some raised eyebrows in the WH https://t.co/lueJHJuUeN

CNN reported earlier Monday that Winfrey was "actively thinking" about a presidential bid. The Trump White House responded by saying it would "welcome" the challenge to run against Winfrey.

&quot;We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else,&quot; White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said to reporters on Air Force One.
"We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said to reporters on Air Force One.

Some people suggested that Ivanka Trump might be looking to Winfrey for a way out.

buyer’s remorse, baby https://t.co/rfKIcXee6W
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

buyer’s remorse, baby https://t.co/rfKIcXee6W

Others pointed out that Winfrey's speech addressed the Me Too movement and called for an end to sexual harassment and abuse of power — and that Trump's father has repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment, but has yet to face any repercussions.

Cool! Hey remember when your dad bragged about walking in on teenage beauty contestants when they were changing? O… https://t.co/jsbtgfAQS2
Danny Zuker @DannyZuker

Cool! Hey remember when your dad bragged about walking in on teenage beauty contestants when they were changing? O… https://t.co/jsbtgfAQS2

"She was talking about your Dad, girl."

She was talking about your Dad, girl. https://t.co/Ts2WS7l0L9
Girls Really Rule. @girlsreallyrule

She was talking about your Dad, girl. https://t.co/Ts2WS7l0L9

"Are you kidding?" one person tweeted with photos of more than a dozen women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

@IvankaTrump @Oprah Are you kidding?
Laura Sesana @lasesana

@IvankaTrump @Oprah Are you kidding?

Actor Alyssa Milano, who has been an outspoken advocate for the Me Too movement, suggested Ivanka Trump donate to Time's Up Legal Defense Fund "to support your father's accusers."

@IvankaTrump @Oprah Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to s… https://t.co/OsxpPGwD03
Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

@IvankaTrump @Oprah Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to s… https://t.co/OsxpPGwD03

People reminded Trump of the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which her father was recorded making lewd comments, including that he could grab women "by the pussy."

@IvankaTrump @Oprah If that inspired you then you should also check out what your dad said on a bus in 2005.
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

@IvankaTrump @Oprah If that inspired you then you should also check out what your dad said on a bus in 2005.

Others noted the president's support for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior towards multiple women, including some who were in their teens.

@IvankaTrump @Oprah This is the most hypocritical, clueless statement in her regrettable time in the WH. Your fathe… https://t.co/exJBoKHJ4U
Jennifer Rubin @JRubinBlogger

@IvankaTrump @Oprah This is the most hypocritical, clueless statement in her regrettable time in the WH. Your fathe… https://t.co/exJBoKHJ4U

Some people tweeted at Ivanka to ask her dad to resign.

@IvankaTrump @Oprah So then when are you asking your dad to resign? https://t.co/OuuyqHGqAQ
B. 📎 @knicks148

@IvankaTrump @Oprah So then when are you asking your dad to resign? https://t.co/OuuyqHGqAQ

"Times up for his presidency."

you tweeted this as if your father isn't a sexual abuser... times up for his presidency. https://t.co/LhMXILmbDl
antonio @antoniodelotero

you tweeted this as if your father isn't a sexual abuser... times up for his presidency. https://t.co/LhMXILmbDl

"Time's up on your dad."

IVANKA #TIMESUP ON YOUR DAD https://t.co/OJkPKqxmP2
Dahlia Grossman-Heinze @salvadordahlia

IVANKA #TIMESUP ON YOUR DAD https://t.co/OJkPKqxmP2

Even Chrissy Teigen joined in, commenting on Trump's tweet, "ew go away."

@IvankaTrump @Oprah ew go away
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

@IvankaTrump @Oprah ew go away

No matter what Trump actually meant to imply with her praise, people thought the whole thing was definitely awkward.

Awk https://t.co/ANtwiixzkt
Rick Wilson @TheRickWilson

Awk https://t.co/ANtwiixzkt

