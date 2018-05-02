Speaking at Tuesday's press conference — where he appeared with the Rev. Al Sharpton — Crump outlined three demands, including that the disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges filed against Clemons in connection with the incident be dropped.

Crump also requested a public apology from the Saraland Police Department, which responded to the Waffle House incident and has since said that its officers' actions were "appropriate."

"It was not appropriate and it is unacceptable," Crump said. "That's why we are here, because justice requires our presence here."

In the aftermath of Clemons' arrest, Saraland police publicly voiced support for the officers involved, and said that the department would not be taking disciplinary action. In a Facebook post last week, the department said it has an "active investigation" in connection to the incident.

Clemons' friends, family, and lawyers have maintained that the dispute started after a Waffle House employee said Clemons would have to pay 50 cents for plastic utensils, and that she was waiting for the contact information for the regional manager of the Waffle House to make a complaint, when police arrived.

The Saraland Police Department has released information disputing that account, including a 911 call made before the arrest, in which a Waffle House employee says that three individuals had entered the restaurant with alcohol and were drunk. Police said Waffle House employees asked the woman to leave because she had brought alcohol on the premises.

Saraland police also released surveillance footage from inside the restaurant, as well as quotes from witnesses, who they claim said Clemons used profanity and made threats. One witness, cops said, reported hearing: "I may have a gun, I may have anything. I can come back here and shoot this place up if I need to."

Police have not released the names of the three officers involved in the arrest.

On Tuesday, Crump also demanded that Waffle House executives "denounce the gross violations of the civil and human rights to this young, unarmed black women."

Crump added that "many believe [Clemons] was treated much more brutally than the mass murderer who killed the people in the Waffle House in Tennessee" — a reference to Travis Reinking, who is accused of gunning down four people at a Waffle House in Nashville on the same day Clemons was arrested in Alabama.

Waffle House has so far stood behind employees at the Alabama location, despite a heated meeting with civil rights leaders Monday at the chain's Georgia headquarters, where the company showed surveillance footage from the night of Clemons' arrest.

After the soundless surveillance videos were shown, activists said they saw nothing that warranted police intervention or use of force.

In a statement Monday, Waffle House again defended its employees actions. "Witnesses say several threats were made to our associates including threats of violence, and that's why the police were called," Waffle House said in a statement, according to ABC News. The statement also noted that "it has also been reported that the customer made reference to a gun and using that gun."

BuzzFeed News reached out to Waffle House and the Saraland Police Department Tuesday, but did not immediately receive a response.

Meanwhile, in the days after Clemons' arrest, another black woman, Jacinda Mitchell, shared a video on Facebook that she said shows her being denied entry at a Waffle House in Pinson, Alabama, while white customers are being served inside.

Waffle House has said it is investigating the Pinson incident and that the employee there "should not have locked the front door at all."