Chyna Likely Died From Mix Of Tranquilizers And Sleeping Pills, Manager Says

Anthony Anzaldo, the manager of former professional wrestler Chyna, said she likely died from an accidental overdose.

Chyna's manager on Wednesday said he believes the former WWE champion died from a mix tranquilizers and sleeping pills.

Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, was found dead at age 46 at her home in Southern California last week ago by her manager, Anthony Anzaldo.

He told the Associated Press that Chyna had a prescription for Ambien and a generic version of Valium, but believed she had been taking more of the drugs than prescribed over the past two or three weeks. He also told the Los Angeles Times that her death was an accidental overdose, not suicide.

"She probably lied in bed. She closed her eyes and took her last breath," he said.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Anzaldo for additional information.

Chyna had posted a video on April 17, just three days before she was found dead, in which she appears to ramble with in slurred speech.