BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Think Chloe Kim Is The Most Relatable Gold Medalist After She Tweeted About How Hangry She Was During The Olympics

news / olympics

People Think Chloe Kim Is The Most Relatable Gold Medalist After She Tweeted About How Hangry She Was During The Olympics

"Chloe Kim took the time to tweet about a breakfast sandwich in between her gold medal-winning runs...this is the most I’ve ever related to an Olympian."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 12, 2018, at 11:00 p.m. ET

Chloe Kim of Team USA won gold on Monday in the women's snowboard halfpipe final.

David Ramos / Getty Images

The California native is only 17 years old, making her the youngest female snowboarder to win an Olympic medal.

Kelly Clark was just 18 when she won gold in the same competition at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Kelly Clark was just 18 when she won gold in the same competition at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

By the third and final run of Sunday's event, it was already clear that Kim would take gold, but she still did back-to-back 1080 tricks, scoring an impressive 98.25.

At age 15, Kim made history when she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s at the US Snowboarding Grand Prix, scoring a perfect 100.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

At age 15, Kim made history when she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s at the US Snowboarding Grand Prix, scoring a perfect 100.

And if that wasn't enough to prove Kim is the coolest ever, she tweeted the most relatable thing in between her second and third runs at the halfpipe finals: "Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry."

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry
Chloe Kim @chloekimsnow

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't even the first time Kim has tweeted about her Olympics cravings. Just yesterday, she tweeted about wanting ice cream.

Could be down for some ice cream rn
Chloe Kim @chloekimsnow

Could be down for some ice cream rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

People called her out for tweeting while competing, which she acknowledged she was.

@SpencerHren yes...
Chloe Kim @chloekimsnow

@SpencerHren yes...

Reply Retweet Favorite

She also tweeted about eating churros, which she recommends "if you ever get nervous." Thanks for the tip!

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro
Chloe Kim @chloekimsnow

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro

Reply Retweet Favorite

During the finals, people asked how she could type in the cold.

@chloekimsnow HOW ARE YOU TYPING ARENT YOUR FINGERS COLD
kim @KimberlyEllex

@chloekimsnow HOW ARE YOU TYPING ARENT YOUR FINGERS COLD

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And while she was just a little bit busy...

To recap: -1st halfpipe run -Dance -2nd halfpipe run -Hangry tweet about breakfast sandwich -Win #Gold -Glory run… https://t.co/ievmcn1HW5
TODAY @TODAYshow

To recap: -1st halfpipe run -Dance -2nd halfpipe run -Hangry tweet about breakfast sandwich -Win #Gold -Glory run… https://t.co/ievmcn1HW5

Reply Retweet Favorite

...people were certainly impressed.

And then Chloe Kim dropped in to land back to back 1080's just to stunt while hangry. Impressive.
Matt Harris @MHarrisWSOC9

And then Chloe Kim dropped in to land back to back 1080's just to stunt while hangry. Impressive.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some wanted to know if she even got nervous.

@chloekimsnow Are you even nervous?
Bradley @itz_bradley

@chloekimsnow Are you even nervous?

Reply Retweet Favorite

She gained a few fans.

Hi I’m the new chair of the Chloe Kim fan club🥇
Caitlin Huey-Burns @CHueyBurns

Hi I’m the new chair of the Chloe Kim fan club🥇

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Lots of people found it relatable.

Chloe Kim took the time to tweet about a breakfast sandwich in between her gold medal-winning runs...this is the mo… https://t.co/Ec3Zs24bsA
Hayley @hayhayallday

Chloe Kim took the time to tweet about a breakfast sandwich in between her gold medal-winning runs...this is the mo… https://t.co/Ec3Zs24bsA

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Chloe Kim is all of us."

Chloe Kim is all of us.
Erick Fernandez @ErickFernandez

Chloe Kim is all of us.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm hangry rn too."

I’m hangry rn too. Me and @chloekimsnow have so much in common.
Sarah Spain @SarahSpain

I’m hangry rn too. Me and @chloekimsnow have so much in common.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were curious about the gold medalist's sandwich of choice.

@chloekimsnow Are we talking bacon egg and cheese or what?
Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

@chloekimsnow Are we talking bacon egg and cheese or what?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And hoped that after winning gold, she would get to eat that breakfast sandwich.

Chloe Kim gets gold!!!!! And hopefully a breakfast sandwich
Nancy Chen @NancyChenNews

Chloe Kim gets gold!!!!! And hopefully a breakfast sandwich

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others suggested that the sandwich was the prize.

The rest of that breakfast sandwich was at the bottom of the halfpipe on Chloe Kim's third run I guess
thrace🍍 @thrace

The rest of that breakfast sandwich was at the bottom of the halfpipe on Chloe Kim's third run I guess

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some were just proud they could eat a sandwich or two while watching.

Chloe Kim- 17 years old, Olympic gold medalist Liz Anderson-18 years old, just finished her second BLT sandwich
liz @lizzzzkhalifa__

Chloe Kim- 17 years old, Olympic gold medalist Liz Anderson-18 years old, just finished her second BLT sandwich

Reply Retweet Favorite

So whether it's a breakfast sandwich or a gold medal that you want, here's to all your dreams coming true!

@chloekimsnow Hangry for gold medals @chloekimsnow 🥇🥇
Danielle Tropea @dtropes

@chloekimsnow Hangry for gold medals @chloekimsnow 🥇🥇

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here Are All The Medals The US Has Won So Far In Pyeongchang

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT