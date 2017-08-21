Chicago Professor Allegedly Killed His Boyfriend As Part Of A Sexual Fantasy

The gruesome stabbing of a Northwestern University professor's 26-year-old boyfriend was part of the sexual fantasy conjured in a chatroom by the professor and an Oxford University employee, a Chicago prosecutor told a judge Sunday.

Microbiologist Wyndham Lathem, 46, and Andrew Warren, 56, met on the internet and discussed "carrying out their sexual fantasies of killing others and then themselves," Natosha Toller, an assistant state's attorney in Cook County, Illinois, said at a bond hearing, according to the Associated Press.

The pair had communicated for months before carrying out the July 27 killing of Lathem's boyfriend Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, the prosecutor said. It is not clear why they did not carry out their alleged plan to kill themselves, or whether there were any other victims.

According to Toller, Lathem paid for Warren's ticket to fly to Chicago from the United Kingdom, where he was employed as a treasury assistant, and picked him up at the airport a few days before the killing. One day before the murder, Lathem put Warren up in a hotel near his high-rise condo, where Cornell-Duranleau was later found dead, the prosecutor said.



Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hairstylist, had been asleep in Lathem's condo when the professor let Warren in, according to Toller's account. Lathem then began stabbing Cornell-Duranleau in his chest and neck with a 6-inch drywall saw knife, Toller said. He allegedly asked Warren to record the killing, but Warren failed to do so.