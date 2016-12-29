BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Debbie Reynolds

news / viral

Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Debbie Reynolds

"Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 28, 2016, at 11:49 p.m. ET

Posted on December 28, 2016, at 9:22 p.m. ET

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds died at age 84 on Wednesday, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, was also pronounced dead. Here's how celebrities expressed their grief.

Handout / Getty Images

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba tweeted "the losses of 2016 are too much to bear" and sent her condolences specifically to the dance studio that Reynolds started.

#HEARTBROKEN @DebbieReynolds1 has passed away. The losses of 2016 are too much to bear. Thinking of everyone at @DRdancestudio #RIP
Carrie Ann Inaba @carrieanninaba

#HEARTBROKEN @DebbieReynolds1 has passed away. The losses of 2016 are too much to bear. Thinking of everyone at @DRdancestudio #RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mario Lopez wrote "I'll always cherish our dances together."

I'll always cherish our dances together... #RIP #Icon #DebbieReynolds
Mario Lopez @MarioLopezExtra

I'll always cherish our dances together... #RIP #Icon #DebbieReynolds

Reply Retweet Favorite

Filmmaker Kevin Smith said he was "rewatching her be genius" in the 1996 film Mother that she starred in with Albert Brooks.

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius… https://t.co/jyF1HbxgD6
KevinSmith @ThatKevinSmith

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius… https://t.co/jyF1HbxgD6

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks called Reynolds "a legend and my movie mom."

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.
Albert Brooks @AlbertBrooks

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Comedy writer Travon Free shared this clip from the movie that made Reynolds famous in 1952.

Singing in The Rain is one of my absolute favorite movies. This scene always cheered me up no matter what I was fee… https://t.co/HnMJxQ4Rgj
Travon Free @Travon

Singing in The Rain is one of my absolute favorite movies. This scene always cheered me up no matter what I was fee… https://t.co/HnMJxQ4Rgj

Reply Retweet Favorite

The executive producer of Grey's Anatomy said "Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands."

Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands. We will always speak your name🌈 Love you, Debbie Allen
Debbie Allen @msdebbieallen

Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands. We will always speak your name🌈 Love you, Debbie Allen

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chad Coleman, known for his roles on the Wire and the Walking Dead, said Reynolds and Fisher were "performing together 4ever!"

#DebbieReynolds resting in peace with her daughter #CarrieFisher So moved right now❤❤❤ Both splendidly talented. Performing together 4ever!
Chad L Coleman @ChadLColeman

#DebbieReynolds resting in peace with her daughter #CarrieFisher So moved right now❤❤❤ Both splendidly talented. Performing together 4ever!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Dean Cain, who is best known for playing Superman on the TV show Lois & Clark, hashtagged broken heart.

Oh man... #DebbieReynolds #RIP #BrokenHeart
Dean Cain @RealDeanCain

Oh man... #DebbieReynolds #RIP #BrokenHeart

Reply Retweet Favorite

The band One Republic shared the praying emojis.

R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. 🙏
OneRepublic @OneRepublic

R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. 🙏

Reply Retweet Favorite

Public Enemy's Chuck D called her "one of my favs growing up."

So Debbie Reynolds dies today. One of my favs growing up ... 2016
Chuck D @MrChuckD

So Debbie Reynolds dies today. One of my favs growing up ... 2016

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ellen DeGeneres sent her condolences and love to the family.

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Liza Vanderpump from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said "To lose your child,is a grief maybe too much to bear #RIP Debbie Reynolds."

To lose your child,is a grief maybe too much to bear #RIP Debbie Reynolds.
Lisa Vanderpump @LisaVanderpump

To lose your child,is a grief maybe too much to bear #RIP Debbie Reynolds.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Grant Gustin, known for playing The Flash, said "Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain."

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.
Grant Gustin @grantgust

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.

Reply Retweet Favorite

https://twitter.com/grantgust/status/814291398136578049

Zoe Saldana said "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher."

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF
Zoe Saldana @zoesaldana

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rose Mcgowan wrote "A final curtain made of tears."

A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher
rose mcgowan @rosemcgowan

A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

William Shatner, who portrayed Captain Kirk on the Star Trek series, called her "one of the last of Hollywood Royalty."

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.
William Shatner @WilliamShatner

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lost and Hawaii 5-0 star Jorge Garcia wrote "In shock."

In shock. My heart goes out to the families of Debbie Reynolds &amp; Carrie Fisher at such a sad tragic time. Rest in piece legends.
Jorge Garcia @jorgegarcia

In shock. My heart goes out to the families of Debbie Reynolds &amp; Carrie Fisher at such a sad tragic time. Rest in piece legends.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actress Gabourey Sidibe said "I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now."

I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them.
Gabby SidiBae @GabbySidibe

I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actress Shannen Doherty shared a photo on Instagram and wrote "RIP Debbie Reynolds. Shocking and so sad."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @theshando
ADVERTISEMENT

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden shared a photo of her and Reynolds and said she was "such a talented charming lady & a good mother."

Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming… https://t.co/FzqvQwntqX
Barbara Eden @Barbara_Eden

Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming… https://t.co/FzqvQwntqX

Reply Retweet Favorite

George Takei, known for his role on Star Trek and his activism, said "There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now."

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I hope they're somewhere having fun," actress Mia Farrow said about Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance &amp; gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun
mia farrow @MiaFarrow

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance &amp; gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actress Debra Messing, who played Reynolds' daughter on Will & Grace, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, saying "Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @therealdebramessing
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Joan Collins wrote that she felt "truly heartbroken" and that "she was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague."

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for T… https://t.co/Vqrm07gAoC
Joan Collins @Joancollinsdbe

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for T… https://t.co/Vqrm07gAoC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote, "Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us."

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.
Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

buzzfeed.com

A Look Back At Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher As Mother And Daughter

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT