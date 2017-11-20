CBS And PBS Fire Charlie Rose After 8 Women Accuse Him Of Sexual Harassment

"It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior," the broadcaster said in a statement. "I am greatly embarrassed."

Both CBS and PBS have fired veteran television host Charlie Rose after a Washington Post report detailed allegations by eight women that he sexually harassed them while they were working on his self-titled show on PBS.



In an internal memo to staff provided to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, CBS News President David Rhodes said the network had terminated Rose's employment following the revelations of "extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior."



"Despite, Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any other organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work," Rhodes said in the memo.



Later on Tuesday, PBS said it had terminated its relationship with Rose and canceled distribution of his programs. "PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect," the network said in a statement.

Hours later, CBS Evening News reported that three more women had come forward to say they were sexually harassed by Rose. The woman who spoke on Tuesday said they had received "unwanted sexual contact" while working at CBS, according to CBS Evening News.

The Washington Post's report on Monday had included woman who worked for Rose at the Charlie Rose show or had been pursuing jobs there, and the article had specifically said that "none of the women who made accusations against Rose to the Post worked for PBS or CBS."

On Tuesday morning, Rose's colleagues on CBS This Morning addressed the allegations, with his former co-host Gayle King saying she was "reeling."

"I got 1 hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night, both my son and my daughter called me," King said. "Oprah called me and said, 'Are you OK? I am not OK.' After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read.”

Anchor Norah O'Donnell agreed, saying, "This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women."

"Let me be very clear," she said. "There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I've been doing a lot of listening."



Rose is just the latest man in power, particularly in the media, to face allegations of sexual misconduct after the New York Times and the New Yorker published reports detailing allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rose, 75, apologized for the behavior reported in the Post investigation, which included allegations of groping, unwanted sexual advances, and in some cases, appearing nude in the same room as a colleague.

"It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed," he said in a statement. "I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."