Canada Will Reportedly Offer Pardons To Everyone Convicted Of Simple Marijuana Possession

Canada is planning to announce a pathway for people convicted of possession of cannabis to get criminal pardons, at the same time that the country is poised to become the largest in the world to legalize recreational marijuana.



According to multiple media reports in Canada, the country's federal government will hold a press conference in Ottawa Wednesday morning to make the announcement, just hours after recreational pot becomes legal across the country.

Details on how the pardons will work have not yet been made public. News outlets have reported that records won't be expunged, but that officials will outline ways for people who were convicted of possession of 30 grams or less to pursue a pardon.

Punishment for 30 grams in Canada is currently a $1,000 fine and/or 6 months in jail for a first offense, and a $2,000 fine and/or one year in jail for second-time offenders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on the promise that he would legalize cannabis, and has been repeatedly asked over the past two years if he will pardon people convicted of possession. At a press conference Tuesday to answer questions about the pending legalization, Trudeau said that officials would be talking about pardons "in the coming days and weeks."

On Wednesday, buying and consuming pot will become legal across the country, and people will be allowed to possess 30 grams, or about an ounce, of cannabis. Canadians will also be able to order marijuana through online marketplaces, and to have marijuana delivered by mail to their homes.

Canada has allowed each province to create their own rules for selling and distributing cannabis, but the nationwide legalization will allow people to move cannabis across provinces, and enable banks to get involved in the legal marijuana industry.

Canada is the second country in the world to allow a legal weed market, following Uruguay which legalized recreational cannabis in July 2017. Uruguay's market is controlled by the government and only citizens are legally allowed to purchase marijuana.

In the US, nine states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational cannabis, but the federal government still treats it as an illegal, Schedule I substance, akin to cocaine and heroin, creating a legal gray area for the marijuana industry in areas where buying and selling cannabis is allowed.