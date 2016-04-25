BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Beyoncé's "Lemonade" Can Now Be Streamed On Pandora And Tidal

news

Beyoncé's "Lemonade" Can Now Be Streamed On Pandora And Tidal

After a 24-hour exclusive streaming period with Tidal, Beyoncé's Lemonade was made available to be purchased from the iTunes store and Amazon.com. As of Wednesday, it was also streamable on Pandora.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 27, 2016, at 7:13 p.m. ET

Posted on April 25, 2016, at 7:33 a.m. ET

Beyoncé / Via beyonce.com

Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade can now be streamed on Pandora.

After a 24-hour exclusive streaming contract with Tidal for the 12 tracks and full Lemonade film ended Monday, the album was made available for purchase from the iTunes store or from Amazon.com for $17.99. The CD version of the album can also be pre-ordered from Amazon.

Tidal is owned by Beyoncé's husband, rapper Jay Z, and she is also a part owner. The hourlong album premiered Saturday on HBO and was exclusively available to be streamed on Tidal. Lemonade is now available to stream through Tidal and Pandora.

Beyoncé released her last surprise album in December 2013 exclusively on iTunes.

Rihanna's Anti was exclusively available on Tidal for a week after it was released in January, and Kanye West's The Life of Pablo was available for streaming on Tidal for nearly two months before being released on other platforms.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT