Beyoncé Is Headlining Coachella This Year And That's Really The Only Thing That Matters

Beyoncé Is Headlining Coachella This Year And That's Really The Only Thing That Matters

Bow down.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on January 2, 2018, at 8:18 p.m. ET

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2018 lineup Tuesday, and it includes headliners Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Eminem.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Queen B was expected to grace Coachella's stage in Indio, California, in 2018, after she dropped out last year on advice from her doctor when she was pregnant with twins.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Lady Gaga then replaced Beyoncé as the headliner.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Beyoncé did appear at Coachella in 2014 for a surprise appearance with her sister Solange.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images
And in 2010, Bey also made a cameo when Jay-Z headlined, singing "Young Forever" on stage with her husband.

Chris Pizzello / AP

Even though it was already widely expected that Bey would reappear at Coachella, fans still freaked out because this is American royalty after all.

💎 @KnowlesCarta

People were praying for tickets.

Tyrell Martinson @tyrellmartinson

(General admission passes cost $429, while other ticket types cost even more. Tickets go on sale Friday.)

Check out the full lineup here:

Coachella / Via Twitter: @coachella
