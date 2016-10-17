Bali Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 8, Injures 30

A bridge near Indonesia's island of Bali collapsed as people were passing over it for a religious ceremony, leaving at least eight people dead and injuring at least 30 others.

People were passing over the bridge for a religious ceremony when it collapsed, officials told Reuters.



Police Officer Arendra Wayudi told Reuters too many people and several motorbikes were on the bridge around 6 p.m. local time when it collapsed into the water.

The water was only about 6 feet deep, but many people were hurt or crushed by falling debris. All of the victims were local residents, Wayudi said. Three children were reportedly among the dead.