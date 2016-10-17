Bali Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 8, Injures 30
A bridge near Indonesia's island of Bali collapsed as people were passing over it for a religious ceremony, leaving at least eight people dead and injuring at least 30 others.
A bridge between two small Indonesian islands collapsed on Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 30 more.
People were passing over the bridge for a religious ceremony when it collapsed, officials told Reuters.
Police Officer Arendra Wayudi told Reuters too many people and several motorbikes were on the bridge around 6 p.m. local time when it collapsed into the water.
The water was only about 6 feet deep, but many people were hurt or crushed by falling debris. All of the victims were local residents, Wayudi said. Three children were reportedly among the dead.
The yellow bridge connects the islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, which are off the southeast coast of Bali and beloved by tourists.
The bridge was packed at the time because people were headed to a Hindu ceremony at a nearby temple, BBC News reported.
"Before the bridge collapsed it was already shaking," disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.
"Some motorcyclists and people fell into the sea, and people in the area immediately tried to save them."
