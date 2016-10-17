BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Bali Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 8, Injures 30

world

Bali Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 8, Injures 30

A bridge near Indonesia's island of Bali collapsed as people were passing over it for a religious ceremony, leaving at least eight people dead and injuring at least 30 others.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 16, 2016, at 11:27 p.m. ET

Kondisi yellow bridge lembongan @e100ss
Sigit_KodoKngoreK @igie_caem

Kondisi yellow bridge lembongan @e100ss

Reply Retweet Favorite

A bridge between two small Indonesian islands collapsed on Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 30 more.

People were passing over the bridge for a religious ceremony when it collapsed, officials told Reuters.

Police Officer Arendra Wayudi told Reuters too many people and several motorbikes were on the bridge around 6 p.m. local time when it collapsed into the water.

The water was only about 6 feet deep, but many people were hurt or crushed by falling debris. All of the victims were local residents, Wayudi said. Three children were reportedly among the dead.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nusapenidaholiday

A video appears to show the aftermath of the bridge collapse.

The yellow bridge connects the islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, which are off the southeast coast of Bali and beloved by tourists.

Nice place for photo shot! (@ Yellow Brigde in Nusa Lembongan) https://t.co/aBXE7odAwY
oyi kresnamurti @kaffah4829

Nice place for photo shot! (@ Yellow Brigde in Nusa Lembongan) https://t.co/aBXE7odAwY

Reply Retweet Favorite

The bridge was packed at the time because people were headed to a Hindu ceremony at a nearby temple, BBC News reported.

"Before the bridge collapsed it was already shaking," disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.

"Some motorcyclists and people fell into the sea, and people in the area immediately tried to save them."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT