At Least 35 Reported Dead In Attack On Iraqi Shiite Holy Site

At least 35 people were killed and 60 others injured Thursday evening in a suicide bombing at a Shiite mausoleum in Balad, Iraq, the Reuters reported.



According to reports, a suicide bomber ripped open a gate to the mausoleum around 11 p.m., allowing a second bomber and nine gunmen to storm the entrance and open fire on security forces and pilgrims visiting for Eid-al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.



Police said a third bomber was killed before he was able to set off his explosive.

The holy site also came under rocket fire during the attack claimed by ISIS, according to Reuters.