Mayim Bialik Has Apologized For Her Op-Ed About The "Flip Side" Of Sexual Harassment

The piece, titled "Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World," began with Bialik explaining that she entered the entertainment industry as an 11-year-old, and never felt conventionally attractive after people criticized her looks. She added she "always made conservative choices as a young actress" because her parents warned her that men "only want one thing."

"In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect," Bialik wrote. "Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in."

Bialik then said she continues to make choices that she described as "self-protecting and wise."

"My sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with," she wrote. "I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy."

She ended with a call to other women in her industry. "If you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love," she wrote. "The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them."