Mayim Bialik Has Apologized For Her Op-Ed About The "Flip Side" Of Sexual Harassment

Mayim Bialik Has Apologized For Her Op-Ed About The "Flip Side" Of Sexual Harassment

The Big Bang Theory actor was dragged online after writing a New York Times op-ed that suggested women dress more modestly to avoid harassment from men.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on October 18, 2017, at 11:05 p.m. ET

Posted on October 16, 2017, at 12:50 a.m. ET

Ever since news broke about the sexual assault allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein, women have been coming forward with their own stories about harassment and mistreatment.

In the past 10 days, more than three dozen women have made allegations against Weinstein.
In the past 10 days, more than three dozen women have made allegations against Weinstein.

On Friday, actor Mayim Bialik, known for her starring role on the 1990s sitcom Blossom and more recently for playing a neuroscientist in The Big Bang Theory, added her voice to the chorus in a New York Times op-ed — and people had very strong feelings about what she had to say.

The piece, titled &quot;Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein&#x27;s World,&quot; began with Bialik explaining that she entered the entertainment industry as an 11-year-old, and never felt conventionally attractive after people criticized her looks. She added she &quot;always made conservative choices as a young actress&quot; because her parents warned her that men &quot;only want one thing.&quot; &quot;In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect,&quot; Bialik wrote. &quot;Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.&quot;Bialik then said she continues to make choices that she described as &quot;self-protecting and wise.&quot; &quot;My sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with,&quot; she wrote. &quot;I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.&quot;She ended with a call to other women in her industry. &quot;If you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love,&quot; she wrote. &quot;The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them.&quot;
The piece, titled "Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World," began with Bialik explaining that she entered the entertainment industry as an 11-year-old, and never felt conventionally attractive after people criticized her looks. She added she "always made conservative choices as a young actress" because her parents warned her that men "only want one thing."

"In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect," Bialik wrote. "Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in."

Bialik then said she continues to make choices that she described as "self-protecting and wise."

"My sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with," she wrote. "I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy."

She ended with a call to other women in her industry. "If you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love," she wrote. "The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them."

Many people, including other celebrities, took to social media to slam the actor's assertion that women need to dress modestly or reserve their "sexual self" for private situations.

Emily Ratajkowski @emrata

Model Emily Ratajkowski accused Bialik of victim blaming.

Emily Ratajkowski @emrata

Actor Gabrielle Union took to Twitter to take down the idea that dressing modestly would have saved her from being raped.

Gabrielle Union @itsgabrielleu

Actor Patricia Arquette, who has accused Weinstein of harassment, said she was sexually assaulted as a 12-year-old. "I have to say I was dressed non provocatively," she tweeted.

Patricia Arquette @PattyArquette

Others took particular issue with Bialik's suggestion that harassment is tied to how a woman dresses. Even "friends in niqab," one woman tweeted, "get harassed."

G. Willow Wilson @GWillowWilson

People noted that "people who look, dress all kinds of ways are also sexually assaulted or harassed."

Irin Carmon @irin

And that "you don't have to be hot to get sexually assaulted."

Kath Barbadoro 🍁🍂 @kathbarbadoro

Still, Bialik's op-ed had a few supporters. Author Anne Lamott called it the "the best thing in DAYS."

ANNE LAMOTT @ANNELAMOTT

Others said Bialik's views were relatable.

Jenny Hutt @jennyhutt

Bialik addressed the backlash Sunday in a Twitter post, saying that her words had been taken out of context by a "bunch of people." Taking issue with the accusations that her piece amounted to victim blaming, she wrote: "Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that’s absurd and not at all what this piece was about. It’s so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women."

Mayim Bialik @missmayim

Three days later, Bialik shared a new response to the backlash, which made it very clear it would be an apology note and ended with a hope that people could forgive her.

"Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry," Bialik said in statement posted on Twitter. "What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted."

Mayim Bialik @missmayim

