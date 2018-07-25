A Republican Politician Who Yelled The N-Word And Exposed His Butt On Camera Has Resigned

Georgia lawmaker Jason Spencer resigned Tuesday after prompting outrage over his appearance on an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's new show Who Is America?

In response to the footage, Georgia politicians from both sides of the aisle called for Spencer to step down, with the state's Republican governor, Nathan Deal, calling his behavior on the show "appalling and offensive," and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston condemning it as "reprehensible."

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday, the day after the episode aired, Spencer apologized for the "ridiculously ugly episode." But he also defended himself, saying that "Sacha Baron Cohen and his associates took advantage of my paralyzing fear that my family would be attacked."

Spencer apparently believed Baron Cohen's character, Col. Erran Morad, was an Israeli agent teaching him how to protect himself against terrorism.

By late Tuesday, however, the Republican lawmaker had informed the state House Speaker in a letter that he would resign his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives effective July 31, Ralston's director of communications told BuzzFeed News.