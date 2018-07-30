A Political Candidate Accused Her Opponent Of Liking Bigfoot Erotica Because That's What 2018 Has Come To

Cockburn, who is a journalist and author, is a first-time candidate who won the Democratic Party's nomination in the 2018 race. Riggleman is a distillery owner and former Air Force intelligence officer, who ran for Governor in 2017, but who has never held public office.

The Congressional seat became available after Republican Rep. Tom Garrett announced he would not seek reelection to the seat, following a scathing Politico report that he had forced his staffers to run errands for him and his wife, and a subsequent admission that he is struggling with alcoholism.

The district includes Charlottesville, the site of last year's Unite the Right white supremacist rally that turned deadly when a man allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Though the district has traditionally voted for Republicans, Democrats have hoped that voter outrage over the rally, combined with an early fundraising advantage, will help them flip the seat.