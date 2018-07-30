BuzzFeed News

A Political Candidate Accused Her Opponent Of Liking Bigfoot Erotica Because That's What 2018 Has Come To

"Bigfoot porn being an actual topic of political discussion is my absolute favorite thing to happen in 2018. This is amazing."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on July 30, 2018, at 3:03 a.m. ET

Hello, there. I see you have come to learn more about Bigfoot erotica, because somehow, that's what people are talking about. So let's see if we can explain how we all got here.

On Sunday night, Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat running for a US House seat in Virginia, shared a tweet with a screenshot supposedly taken from her Republican opponent's Instagram account, showing Bigfoot with his private parts censored by a very long black box.

Riggleman and Cockburn are running against each other in Virginia's fifth congressional district, which includes Charlottesville.

Cockburn, who is a journalist and author, is a first-time candidate who won the Democratic Party's nomination in the 2018 race. Riggleman is a distillery owner and former Air Force intelligence officer, who ran for Governor in 2017, but who has never held public office.

The Congressional seat became available after Republican Rep. Tom Garrett announced he would not seek reelection to the seat, following a scathing Politico report that he had forced his staffers to run errands for him and his wife, and a subsequent admission that he is struggling with alcoholism.

The district includes Charlottesville, the site of last year's Unite the Right white supremacist rally that turned deadly when a man allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Though the district has traditionally voted for Republicans, Democrats have hoped that voter outrage over the rally, combined with an early fundraising advantage, will help them flip the seat.

In her Tweet Sunday, Cockburn accused Riggleman of "campaigning with a white supremacist" — and also of being a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica."

The tweet references Corey Stewart, who is a Republican running for US Senate in Virginia, but isn't actually Riggleman's "running mate," because congressional candidates don't run in pairs. A conservative Republican, Stewart has previously been called "the Alt-Right's Favorite Candidate," and has said that the Civil War was not about slavery. So this is certainly isn't the first time he has been accused of supporting white nationalists, although he has repeatedly denied this.
Let's break it down: The tweet references Corey Stewart, who is a Republican running for US Senate in Virginia, but isn't actually Riggleman's "running mate," because congressional candidates don't run in pairs.

A conservative Republican, Stewart has previously been called "the Alt-Right's Favorite Candidate," and has said that the Civil War was not about slavery. So this is certainly isn't the first time he has been accused of supporting white nationalists, although he has repeatedly denied this.

Riggleman has recently tried to distance himself from the groups behind the Charlottesville rally, and published an op-ed Sunday that declared white supremacists would not be welcomed back in the city on the upcoming anniversary of the deadly clashes.

You might be wondering what all this has to do with Bigfoot erotica. In tweets Sunday, Cockburn claimed to have found two images on Riggleman's Instagram page, depicting drawings of Bigfoot with his dick (or whatever he has down there) blocked. She shared both images on Twitter as evidence of her opponent's alleged "Bigfoot erotica collection."

Twitter

Riggleman's Instagram account has been set to private, so BuzzFeed News was not able to verify that the images were in fact posted by the Republican candidate.

BuzzFeed News reached out to both Riggleman and Cockburn for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

In one image, Riggleman's face was also superimposed on Bigfoot, over a caption that explained his "buddies" had made the image in honor of his birthday and upcoming book release for "Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," which is very, very eye-raising.

It seems that Riggleman's Facebook page had until recently recognized him as the author of a a self-published book titled — I kid you not — "The Mating Habits Of Bigfoot And Why Women Want Him," according to a story published Friday by the Cook Political Report.

Riggleman's author page was deleted after the Cook Political Report piece was published.

In comments to the Daily Progress, a Charlottesville newspaper, Riggleman called Cockburn's tweets "absurd." The Instagram posts are not “Bigfoot erotica,” he said, but rather jokes played on him by his friends.

The Daily Progress pointed out that Riggleman did co-author a story about Bigfoot in 2006 titled "Bigfoot Exterminators Inc.: The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale of Monster Hunt." But there is no indication that this work was sexual in nature.

However, if you are wondering whether Bigfoot erotica is actually a thing, the answer is: Yes, Bigfoot erotica is very, very real.

Not only does Bigfoot erotica exist, according to a 2014 BuzzFeed News piece, “we are living in something of a Bigfoot erotica heyday.”

That year, the Daily Beast reported that a 16-book Bigfoot erotica series, Cum for Bigfoot, had earned the author up to $30,000 per month through Kindle Direct Publishing. Which is probably making a few people (myself included) second-guess their writing careers right now.

Anyways, that's why everyone is talking about Bigfoot erotica.

There were many critiques.

People wanted Cockburn to stop kink-shaming and stick to the issues.

People noted that everyone involved has the name of a cartoon.

Some people could not believe this is what politics has come to in 2018.

Other people were like, 'I can't be shocked anymore.'

And naturally, some people loved it.

They were here for the Bigfoot erotica.

"Bigfoot Erotica was the plot twist 2018 didn't know it needed."

