Venezuela's President Says A Rogue Police Helicopter Attacked The Supreme Court With Grenades

Handout / Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that a stolen police helicopter fired on the Supreme Court Tuesday in what he described as a foiled "terrorist attack" against the government.

Speaking live on state television, Maduro said the helicopter dropped grenades on the court building, condemning the attack as part of a "coup plot" aimed at ousting him from power. He added that he would activate the national defense system, and that security forces were already searching for the attackers.

A statement from the government later claimed that the helicopter fired 15 shots at the Interior Ministry before flying to the court, where justices were meeting, and launching four grenades.

There were no reports of injuries, and the president of the Supreme Court later confirmed to the Associated Press that no one was hurt in the attack.