A Mother Is Warning Parents About The "Hot Water Challenge" After Her Daughter Was Severely Burned

An 11-year-old girl in New York has been released from the hospital two weeks after she was badly burned by boiling water that was poured on her while she was sleeping at a friend's house.

Her mother and other relatives said online that the attack on Jamoneisha Merritt was inspired by videos depicting the "hot water challenge."

The incident was likely a prank gone wrong. Earlier in the day, Jamoneisha had played a prank on the 12-year-old by throwing room-temperature water on her, and so she decided to get back at her by throwing the hot water.

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with felony assault for the attack, New York police told BuzzFeed News. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, but there is "no indication that it was a hot water challenge," they added.

After the attack, Jamoneisha's mother, Ebony Merritt, wrote on Facebook that her daughter was in the intensive care unit, and asked people to keep her "in your prayers."

Jamoneisha's cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told NBC New York that the friends got in a fight and had threatened the 11-year-old before she went to sleep that they would "do something to her."

The incident took place during a sleepover at a friend's apartment in the Bronx, located across the street from her own home.

Later that day, Ebony wrote again on Facebook, saying that parents need to be responsible for their kids and make sure they don't do "these stupid ass challenges they see on Fb!!"

Jamoneisha's mother told NY1 that she was told that the alleged attacker didn't like her daughter. "I was told that they didn't like her. And they just been bullying her," Ebony Merritt said. "They've been on Snapchat. It's been going on several times. The girl admitted it. 'I don't like her. I wanted to do it.'"

On Friday, after Jamoneisha was released from the hospital, her mother told the New York Daily News that she wanted justice for her daughter. Even though the 12-year-old girl had been charged and will be tried in Family Court, she said other girls and the mother were involved and should be "arrested," too.

"I want justice for my daughter," Ebony Merritt said to the New York Post. "Even afterward, they put it on social media."

She also said to the NY Daily News that the other mom waited an-hour-and-a-half before she told her what happened to her daughter.