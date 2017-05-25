A Student Says She Was Intimidated By Her School For Breaking Dress Code

The honor roll student has hired a lawyer after she was suspended and banned from walking at graduation for allegedly breaking her high school's dress code.

Summer Bond, a senior at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, was wearing a green shirt last week that showed a portion of her shoulders and her back, when the school's principal, Michelle Cline, approached her to warn that the shirt was a possible dress code violation, attorney Ken Harris, who is representing Bond, told BuzzFeed News. Bond's friend then gave her a jacket that she zipped up over her green shirt.

"Students typically have the right or ability to comply concerning any violations of the dress code," Harris said to BuzzFeed News. "And if they comply, there typically would be no punishment."

When asked about the incident, the director of communications for Cabarrus County Schools system, Ronnye Boone, told BuzzFeed News that they were "not at liberty to discuss students or students' discipline."

"At that point, from our perspective, the incident should've ended," Harris said. "She was in full compliance and she should've been allowed to go on with her day."

Instead, Bond was asked to go to an auditorium, which the principal asked other students to vacate, according to Harris.

"Summer was left in the auditorium with the principal and a security guard, which creates a very unusual circumstances and also one that is very intimidating and ominous," Harris said. "She says they stood in front and over her and told her she could not get up."

At this point, Bond attempted to call her mother, Jeanette Hunter, who did not answer, Harris said. The principal than told the security officer, also known as a school resource officer, to arrest Bond, but before this happened Hunter called back and had a conversation with the principal. After the phone call, Bond was escorted out of the auditorium and into another room where she was told to remain until they released her, according to Harris.

"There are different levels of offenses in the Cabarrus County Schools system, and we don't think she violated any level of her responsibility according to the school system's rules," Harris said. "She complied immediately with the principal."



Bond's story went viral this week, after the high school senior spoke with Charlotte-based news station WCNC last week about her suspension and showed the shirt she was wearing at the time that she got in trouble.