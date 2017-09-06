Oregon Is Battling A Massive Wildfire And It Was Allegedly Started By A 15-Year-Old

The teen is suspected of starting a massive fire with friends who were playing with fireworks, police said.

A fire raging in Eagle Creek, Oregon, is sending plumes of smoke and ash into nearby Portland, and causing massive destruction to the state’s iconic Columbia River Gorge.

A 15-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington, is suspected of starting the fire, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. It’s believed he was playing with fireworks with his friends on Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday, when the fire was started.

Oregon State Police said they interviewed the suspect in the parking lot of the trailhead. No charges or arrests have been made yet.

Shocking: What the Bonneville Dam normally looks like, next to the fiery scene as the #EagleCreekFire exploded last… https://t.co/blJQoF6lE8

Portland resident Liz FitzGerald said she witnessed the fire being set Saturday, while on a hike in the Columbia River Gorge area. She told BuzzFeed News that she saw a "big group of teenagers and some young adults" playing with fireworks and reported the incident to a forest service law enforcement officer shortly afterwards.

"I saw one kid filming with his cellphone as another kid lobbed a smoke bomb down into the canyon," FitzGerald said. "It's a several hundred feet drop off right there and it's all wooded."

She said that she immediately asked the young man, "Do you realize how dangerous that is?" When she pointed out the other fires in the area, FitzGerald said, some of the girls in the group "said 'oh shit!'" and started walking away.

She continued to hike for a few more minutes, but grew fearful about what might happen with the smoke bomb, and decided to turn around. "I quickly came upon the spot I had just passed and I looked down and I saw that it was now a massive amount of smoke that was billowing up," she said.

FitzGerald then reported the incident to a forest service officer, who followed a car of teenagers, pulling them over as they were leaving the parking lot.