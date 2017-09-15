An 18-Year-Old Student Died After Being Rushed To The Hospital From A Campus Fraternity House

Maxwell Gruver, 18, was pledging for the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Louisiana State University when he died. An autopsy showed he had highly elevated alcohol levels.

A Louisiana State University student died at a hospital Wednesday night after being rushed from a fraternity house following a possible hazing incident, officials said.

Maxwell Gruver, 18, was taken to a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hospital for what school officials called a "medical emergency." He was later pronounced dead.



Gruver had a highly elevated blood alcohol level, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. The autopsy also found the presence of THC in his urine. The coroner's office said a complete toxicology report would take up to four weeks to complete. There was no internal or external trauma noted, but cerebral and pulmonary swelling were observed, according to the autopsy.

The Louisiana State University police are investigating Gruver's death as a "potential hazing incident," LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said during a news conference Thursday.

"We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness," LSU President F. King Alexander said at the news conference.



All Greek life has been suspended indefinitely on campus pending the results of the investigation, Alexander said.

"Hazing is dangerous, irresponsible, and unacceptable," he added. "And it will not be tolerated at LSU."

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, was a pledge at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. The fraternity's general headquarters said in a statement that it is investigating the LSU chapter of Phi Delta Theta after the death and is cooperating with university administrators and law enforcement.

"We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable," said Bob Biggs, executive vice president and CEO at Phi Delta Theta.



By Thursday afternoon, the website for the LSU chapter of the fraternity was down.

