Is This A Picture Of A River Or A Wall?
BACK AT IT AGAIN.
On Thursday, German app Jodel uploaded this picture to its Facebook and asked, "Is that a wall or a river?"
People got super mad super quickly. No one could really agree on whether it was a wall or a river.
So, OK... deep breath, what do you think? Is that a wall or a river in the background?That's clearly a wall.Duh, it's a river.
So, OK... deep breath, what do you think? Is that a wall or a river in the background?
vote votesThat's clearly a wall.
vote votesDuh, it's a river.
This post was translated from German.
