Is This A Picture Of A River Or A Wall?

BACK AT IT AGAIN.

By Maximilian Zender and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Maximilian Zender

Maximilian Zender

BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 18, 2017, at 11:34 a.m. ET

On Thursday, German app Jodel uploaded this picture to its Facebook and asked, "Is that a wall or a river?"

People got super mad super quickly. No one could really agree on whether it was a wall or a river.

"A wall. You can see it at the top of the plants on the slopes."

"I believe this is a river."

"A wall."

"River due to the plants."

  1. So, OK... deep breath, what do you think? Is that a wall or a river in the background?

    That's clearly a wall.
    Duh, it's a river.
So, OK... deep breath, what do you think? Is that a wall or a river in the background?
    That's clearly a wall.
    Duh, it's a river.
This post was translated from German.

