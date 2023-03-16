Help, My Friend Wants To Sleep With A Married Man

“Why Hurt Someone The Way You Were Hurt?”

Dear Eve 6 Guy,

I have a 23-year-old friend who wants to fuck a 28-year-old married man. She’s gotten in trouble at work at least once because she spent three hours talking to the guy. She doesn’t care that he's married. She says it’s not her life being ruined.

I don’t want her to get hurt. She was molested by her stepdad. She suffers from PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Her first serious boyfriend cheated on her multiple times, and she cheated on him multiple times to get back at him, which is understandable. She stayed with him for three to four years.

Her second boyfriend didn’t respect her boundaries. He always wanted her to spend all of her free time with her. He would overwhelm her. She says she has bad luck with men. I told her once that she needs to screen her applicants.

She says she isn’t the jealous type. She’s a Taurus, by the way. She's also insecure. She gave herself the supervillain name “The Heartbreaker.” She also said she wants to be loved.

What baffles me is that if she was cheated on, why would she want to fuck a married man? Why hurt someone the way you were hurt? I want to tell her she is just as bad as her ex who cheated on her, but I don’t think that would help. Should I still be friends with her? I’m morally opposed to what she wants to do, but I don’t know what to do.

She also talks shit about other people at work behind their backs. Oh, I forgot to mention, she wanted to fuck a manager at work. He’s married, and when he rejected her advances, she started a rumor that he offered her a PS5 in exchange for sex. I asked him, and he told me that wasn’t actually the case.

On top of this, she talked shit about another manager’s family. This manager treated and loved her like a daughter. She likes to play the victim and doesn’t like taking responsibility for how she talks to and treats people, especially guys who are interested in her.

So, what do you think I should do?

—A Blindly Loyal Fool