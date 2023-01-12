"How Do I Ever Trust Again After Being Deceived for Years?"

Dear Eve 6 Guy,

I’m a 34-year-old woman. I found out after four years of being together with my partner that he liked to be fucked by men and had been lying to me about it the whole time we were together. He ended up being bisexual, but with all the lies, I don’t know what to believe.

I met Doug on a dating website and fell in love with him immediately. He had been in prison for five years before I met him. He told me it was for transporting and distributing a large amount of marijuana in Texas. I never really thought that him being in prison was a problem. He told me he had learned his lesson and never wanted to go back. I believed him and never found a reason to think otherwise.



I should have paid more attention to the red flags, but he moved in with me less than four months later. We never actually got married, but we referred to each other as husband and wife because we bought a house together and lived and acted like we were married. For the most part, I thought we were happy in our house, with our dog.

As a condition of Dave’s release from prison, he was on probation for four years, so he did not do any drugs at all that I know of during that time. When his probation ended, we were both really excited to smoke weed together for the first time! That is what started all the problems.

I guess we hadn’t really been entirely happy together; I just didn’t want to notice it. We started discussing possibly having a threesome or dating other people to spice up our love life. Doug started bringing up how he used to play with anal toys with an ex many years ago and wanted to try it again. He asked if I would join, and I agreed. We went to the sex shop together and got toys for both of us to use. Doug ended up enjoying his toys a lot!



Then he asked me to peg him, which I did with no argument because I loved him and wanted to do what made him happy. But honestly I did not enjoy it at all. I’m not a fan of anal sex — it’s gross to me. And I like normal sex a lot!

One day, we both decided to go on separate dates to start a kind of open relationship. That’s when I found out that he liked to be fucked by men. Doug found a man to have sex with and probably do drugs with. I found a man to go fuck as well. I enjoyed it because I wasn’t getting the sex I needed at home. But I am not the type to go sleeping with different men, so I was not entirely happy about it.

After that, I think Doug started doing meth without telling me. He started behaving erratically and not eating — he lost 20 pounds very quickly. The drugs caused constant fighting in our house. He started accusing me of cheating, even though I wasn’t and we supposedly had an open relationship.

One day, he was being so crazy that I had to leave the house. He punched a hole in the bathroom door, he slashed up a painting with a large knife, he yelled at me and threatened me. So I had him arrested for domestic violence. I don’t regret it; I didn’t know what else to do. I really hoped that he would get the help that he needed.

He had a mandatory restraining order placed on him, which prevented us from talking to each other at all. We sold the house that we owned together and never spoke a word. It was a crazy experience!



To this day, I don’t know if he is bisexual or just gay. I don’t know the truth about a lot of things and I honestly probably never will. I am open to exploring sexual experiences and fetishes with a partner, but don’t lie to me about it.



So, how do I ever trust again after being deceived by my partner for years? Is there even any hope to ever trust again? I have tried meeting new people and dating a couple guys, but I always end up screwing it up because I cannot trust anyone at all right now. I don’t know if maybe I just need some more time? Or if I should just not date at all for a little bit? Life gets lonely and I miss having a partner. I loved having a “husband” and ideally would like to find someone to share my life with again.

—Rose