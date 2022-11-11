The Eve 6 Guy Is Reviving His Advice Column And Wants You To Write Him With Your Problems

Hi everyone, I’m Max Collins, also known as the Eve 6 Guy or the “Heart in a Blender” Guy. People are always asking me, “Does it bother you to be referred to online as the Eve 6 Guy or the ‘Heart in a Blender’ Guy?” and I’m always like, “No, I’m just happy to be referred to at all.”

For those who are unaware: I am the lead singer and bassist for a ’90s alternative rock band called Eve 6 that had one hit like a million years ago. I started posting on Twitter using the @eve6 account two years ago, and it kind of turned into a thing, to the chagrin of many and the joy of some. My online notoriety led me to write an advice column called Heart in a Blender for the recently defunct website Input.



The column is now going to run monthly on BuzzFeed News. This is kind of funny, because right after my Twitter presence became a big deal, I tweeted this:

