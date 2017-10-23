This Is The Latest Link Between Mexico's President And Latin America's Biggest Corruption Scandal

Rodrigo Buendia / AFP / Getty Images

Under the scheme, which has shaken Latin American politics to its core, Odebrecht collected favors once its preferred candidates took office, becoming one of the favorite contractors of the governments its backed.

The repercussions are still trickling out, but in Peru at least, former president Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia are in prison for taking bribe money from Odebrecht and other companies.