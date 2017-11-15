BuzzFeed News

You'll Never Be As Happy As Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Is Looking At Money With His Signature On It

Cash rules everything around me.

By Matthew Zeitlin

Posted on November 15, 2017, at 3:43 p.m. ET

One of the perks of being secretary of the Treasury is that you get to slap your signature on the nation's cash money.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, got a first look at $1 bills with his signature at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing today and, wow, they look pleased!

Seriously, I don't think I've ever been as happy as these two are looking at the Mnuchin-bills.

You know how after you cook a delicious meal you want to take pictures of it to show all your friends how great you are? That's what Steve Mnuchin did, but his friends are bankers and movie producers and his insta-ready meal is literally the money.

TFW the money literally has your name on it

May we all live to see our own reflections in the plates they make the money from.

But that probably won't happen to any of us, so the best we can do is tweet, and boy were there tweets.

We are to tweets what Steven Mnuchin — worth an estimated $385 million and the literal guy who signs the money — is to money.

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his… https://t.co/STymQW2c5s
Christopher Ingraham @_cingraham

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his… https://t.co/STymQW2c5s

Beating Louise Linton to the Instagram punch...
The Smoking Gun @tsgnews

Beating Louise Linton to the Instagram punch...

mnunchin’s wife looks like she these bills are part of her master plan to take over gotham city
KRANG T. NELSON @KrangTNelson

mnunchin’s wife looks like she these bills are part of her master plan to take over gotham city

@doree
Zoe Samuel @zoe_samuel

@doree

Why do Treasury Sec Mnuchin and his wife insist on posing for photos that make them look like Bond villains?
Christina Wilkie @christinawilkie

Why do Treasury Sec Mnuchin and his wife insist on posing for photos that make them look like Bond villains?

Steve Mnuchin and his wife show off their new line of luxury toilet paper
jordan @JordanUhl

Steve Mnuchin and his wife show off their new line of luxury toilet paper

"...and we can print as much as we want!"
brad esposito @braddybb

"...and we can print as much as we want!"

Blake Montgomery contributed reporting to this story.

