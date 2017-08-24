Amazon Just Laid Waste To A Bunch Of Food And Grocery Stocks

Down and to the right.

Amazon announced wave of price cuts at Whole Foods that will go into effect Monday after its deal to buy the high-end grocery chain closes. A number of publicly-traded grocery companies' share prices swooned in response.

Amazon said in a release that it "will offer lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples across its stores," including such staples as bananas, avocados, large brown eggs, salmon, baby kale, baby lettuce, ground beef, creamy and crunchy almond butter, and "animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef." Basically, it's discounting everything you need for a Brooklyn banquet.

The company will also make its existing Amazon Prime program the Whole Foods customers' rewards program, instantly giving millions of people access to lower grocery prices. Loyalty programs are incredibly valuable for food retailers — they allow them to lock-in customers with deals and price cuts and collect data on what they buy.

Whole Foods — and now Amazon's — rivals started shedding billions worth of value around 1:45 Thursday, right when the e-commerce giant revealed its plans for its new toy.



