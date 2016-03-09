Volkswagen America Chief Michael Horn Resigns

"Horn will be leaving to pursue other opportunities effective immediately," the company said.

The head of Volkswagen's U.S. business Michael Horn will leave the company "to pursue other opportunities," the company said today.

The statement did not mention Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal, but Horn is just the latest senior executive to leave in the wake of the discovery. The company's chief executive officer Martin Winterkorn resigned in September after it emerged that Volkswagen engineers had installed software on millions of cars that allowed them to pass emissions tests despite far exceeding regulatory guidelines while actually on the road.

Volkswagen USA said that, effective immediately, the chairman of Volkswagen USA, Hinrich Woebcken would take over as interim CEO. While Horn has not been directly linked to any wrongdoing, he testified in front of Congress in October to explain Volkswagen's behavior.