"This Really Stinks, It Really Smells Really Bad": Equifax's Former CEO Faces Day Two Of Hearings

"We've got to change this industry before more people are injured."

A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the US Senate Banking Committee.

With a consumer activist dressed as Rich Uncle Pennybags (aka the Monopoly Man) behind his left shoulder, Richard Smith, the former chief executive officer of the credit bureau Equifax, faced another withering round of questions from lawmakers about the hack that exposed the personal information of up to 145.5 million Americans.



The Senate Banking Committee covered similar ground to their House colleagues who examined Smith on Tuesday. They pressed him on the stock sales by a group of high-level Equifax executives in the days following the hack, and on the company's lackluster and unclear communications with consumers following the hack's announcement.

Smith resigned from Equifax late last month, as outrage grew over the data breach and the way the company handled it.

Several senators noted that Equifax had made no commitments to help consumers whose credit will be affected by their seizure of their personal information, and they brought up a new topic: the company's newly won $7 million fraud prevention contract with the Internal Revenue Service, which was revealed by Politico Tuesday.

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse asked Smith, "Why should anyone hire Equifax for fraud protection right now after this exposure?" to which Smith could only respond, that for "most" of the 118 years Equifax has been in business, "we've done good things."



North Dakota Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp suggested that Equifax not take the IRS contract and that the three Equifax executives who sold their stock in the days following the breach forfeit their profits. "It's the symbolic things," she said.

Giving Equifax an IRS contract, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Smith, was like "giving Lindsay Lohan the keys to the mini bar."

Smith said repeatedly that, to his knowledge, the three Equifax executives had not been aware of the possibility of a breach when they sold almost $2 million worth of stock in early August.



But the senators were dubious. "This really stinks — it really smells really bad," Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, told Smith, adding, "I guess smelling bad isn't a crime."

Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, also cast doubt on Smith's account. "The stock sales seem to suggest more information than we are getting here," he said. "This was pure luck and nothing else?"