The White House and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have been locked in a very public showdown this weekend over who will run the federal consumer finance watchdog, with each handpicking their own successor to lead the agency — and no one quite knowing who's going to be in charge come Monday morning when everyone turns up for work.

Richard Cordray, the bureau's first director, announced on Friday that he would step down at the end of the day. At the same time, he announced chief of staff Leandra English was being promoted to deputy director, and that she would serve as acting director once his resignation was effective at midnight Friday.



But shortly after Cordray announced his accelerated resignation and English's appointment, the White House named Mick Mulvaney, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, to serve as acting director of the CFPB.

Mulvaney will serve as the bureau's chief until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed, the White House said in a statement.

On Sunday night, English filed a suit to block Mulvaney's appointment from going through, arguing in a court filing that President Trump does not have the power to replace the acting director appointed by Cordray. The suit, against Trump and Mulvaney, seeks an emergency temporary restraining order, and asks the court to recognize English as the acting director of CFPB.

“The President’s attempt to install a White House official at the head of independent agency —w hile allowing that official to simultaneously serve in the White House—is unprecedented,” English’s lawyer, Deepak Gupta, said in a statement. “The law is clear: Leandra English is Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until the Senate confirms a new Director.”



In a statement responding to English's suit Sunday, the White House reiterated that it sees Mulvaney as the rightful acting director of CFPB, and cited a memo from the bureau's own general counsel concurring with the administration's legal assessment.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Cordray decided to put his political ambition above the interests of consumers with this stunt," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in the statement. "Director Mulvaney will bring a more serious and professional approach to running the CFPB."

If Mulvaney's appointment stands, it would put an opponent of the CFPB's very existence at its head, similar to Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt, who sued the EPA several times when he was attorney general of Oklahoma.



"I don't like the fact that CFPB exists," Mulvaney said in a 2015 hearing when he was a Republican congressman representing South Carolina.



Much of the confusion over the appointment stems from a lack of legal clarity surrounding the succession process.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, agencies can be run for up to 210 days by someone who has already been confirmed by the Senate to a different job. However, some legal scholars have argued that the statutory language establishing the CFPB ensures that its deputy director takes over as acting director until the Senate confirms a full-time director.

"We think that this move is clearly supported by the plain reading of the Vacancies Act," a senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters Saturday.

"We have gone out of our way to avoid an unnecessary legal battle with Mr. Cordray," the official said. "He has tried to provoke one."



A second official said that the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel had blessed the Mulvaney pick and would publish an opinion defending it.

In a letter to CFPB staff announcing his early departure and his appointment of English to serve as deputy director and then acting director, Cordray cited section 1011(b)(5) of the Dodd-Frank Act, the law that established the bureau.



This section says that the deputy director will "serve as acting director in the absence or unavailability of the director," which some have interpreted to mean that only a Senate-confirmed nominee could replace the acting director. Georgetown law Professor Adam Levitin argued that this "plain language is an express provision for a different succession."

"Leandra English is the acting director of the CFPB. She will be so until there is either a Senate confirmed appointee or a recess appointment," Levitin told BuzzFeed News Friday. "That's the right answer under the Consumer Financial Protection Act," the portion of Dodd-Frank that established the CFPB.

Levitin said that he expects English to sue to keep her job if Mulvaney attempts to lead the bureau.

"We expect her to show up on Monday," the second senior administration official told reporters. "She’s the deputy director of the CFPB, she should be there on Monday."

When asked about whether they expect English to sue, the first senior administration official said, "We’ll find out based on how Ms. English decides to act at the appropriate time. We have gone out of our way to avoid an unnecessary legal battle with Mr. Cordray."

In an opinion issued by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel late Saturday night, the administration acknowledged that the law creating CFPB allows for the deputy director to serve as acting director, but argued that this does not preclude the president from appointing his own acting head of the bureau under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

"[E]ven when the Vacancies Reform Act is not the 'exclusive' means for filling a vacancy, the statute remains an available option, and the President may rely upon it in designating an acting official in a manner that differs from the order of succession otherwise provided by an office-specific statute," Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel wrote.

Engel's opinion later notes, however, that the question of whether the Vacancies Reform Act might apply to the situation "is not free of doubt."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose academic work inspired the Bureau's creation, said Friday that Trump "can nominate the next @CFPB Director - but until that nominee is confirmed by the Senate, Leandra English is the Acting Director under the Dodd-Frank."

