S&P 500 Falls For A Week As Trump Draws Closer To Clinton

The markets like Hillary Clinton. And they've been falling every trading day for more than a week, the longest negative streak for the S&P 500 since 2008.

As Clinton's lead in polls shrunk, the index of large American companies fell almost 0.5% Thursday, down to levels not seen since last June when markets all over the world dove after the European Union referendum in the United Kingdom.

Last week on Oct. 24, the S&P 500 closed at 2,151 compared to 2,089 today, an almost 3% drop. Market strategists and economists have largely concluded that the markets do better when they're anticipating a Clinton victory, which has been called into doubt in the wake of polls getting closer in many swing states and the revelation that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had found more emails that could be relevant to their investigation of Clinton's private email server.