S&P 500 Falls For A Week As Trump Draws Closer To Clinton
It's the longest negative streak for the S&P 500 since 2008.
The markets like Hillary Clinton. And they've been falling every trading day for more than a week, the longest negative streak for the S&P 500 since 2008.
As Clinton's lead in polls shrunk, the index of large American companies fell almost 0.5% Thursday, down to levels not seen since last June when markets all over the world dove after the European Union referendum in the United Kingdom.
Last week on Oct. 24, the S&P 500 closed at 2,151 compared to 2,089 today, an almost 3% drop. Market strategists and economists have largely concluded that the markets do better when they're anticipating a Clinton victory, which has been called into doubt in the wake of polls getting closer in many swing states and the revelation that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had found more emails that could be relevant to their investigation of Clinton's private email server.
The S&P 500 over the last the six months
Not only have markets fallen in the past week, but the VIX, an index that measures volatility, has risen sharply as well, surging over 14% today and is up to 22.08 today from 13 on Oct. 24, the last time the S&P 500 rose on a trading day. This is the highest level since the days following the Brexit vote.
And while investors may not view a Trump victory as beneficial for the assets they own — besides maybe gold — they seem to share Trump's view of the magnitude of his possible victory on Tuesday, which he said would be like "Brexit times five."
Matthew Zeitlin is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Zeitlin reports on Wall Street and big banks.
