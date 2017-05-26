The Media's Best-Kept Secret Was A Free Wall Street Journal Login, And Now It's Gone

Username: media. Password: media. Everyone knew about it, but nobody talked about it.

It was good while it lasted.

For years, one of the best/worst kept secrets in media circles was a login that unlocked the Wall Street Journal's formidable paywall. Username: media. Password: media.

The media-media combo served many purposes. For those on entry-level media salaries, or no salaries at all, it opened the doors to the magical world of the Journal, which currently charges about $200 for a yearly digital subscription. For subscribers, it was a quick, easy, mobile-friendly login to use when the site's wonky paywall system failed to remember you.

For an industry filled with insatiable loudmouths and gossips, media-media was kept impressively quiet, shared among reporters, but not so widely that it became public knowledge. Reporters outside of the Journal’s Midtown headquarters were so tight-lipped that many WSJ reporters had no idea that media-media even existed.



But the party is over. Media-media is dead, as reporters across the industry recently noticed.