The Media's Best-Kept Secret Was A Free Wall Street Journal Login, And Now It's Gone

Username: media. Password: media. Everyone knew about it, but nobody talked about it.

By Matthew Zeitlin

Matthew Zeitlin

Posted on May 26, 2017, at 2:06 p.m. ET

It was good while it lasted.

For years, one of the best/worst kept secrets in media circles was a login that unlocked the Wall Street Journal's formidable paywall. Username: media. Password: media.

The media-media combo served many purposes. For those on entry-level media salaries, or no salaries at all, it opened the doors to the magical world of the Journal, which currently charges about $200 for a yearly digital subscription. For subscribers, it was a quick, easy, mobile-friendly login to use when the site's wonky paywall system failed to remember you.

For an industry filled with insatiable loudmouths and gossips, media-media was kept impressively quiet, shared among reporters, but not so widely that it became public knowledge. Reporters outside of the Journal’s Midtown headquarters were so tight-lipped that many WSJ reporters had no idea that media-media even existed.

But the party is over. Media-media is dead, as reporters across the industry recently noticed.

RIP to the media/media login for the wall street journal, you will be missed by the 400,000 people using you
Sam Biddle @samfbiddle

RIP to the media/media login for the wall street journal, you will be missed by the 400,000 people using you

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like the best urban myths, the origins of media-media have been lost in the gray fog of time. But here's what we do know: The email address and subscriber name associated with the account listed two current and former NBC Universal employees, and it was used by NBC's communications department to access the Journal at least five years ago, according to a person familiar with the matter.

At some point, media-media escaped the confines of NBC and made it into the wild, where it spread like the best, most welcome kind of invasive species.

A Journal spokesperson declined to comment. Executives at its parent company News Corp endorse paywalls with an almost ideological fervor, and the strategy has paid off nicely for their flagship newspaper. The Journal has charged for access to its site since the earliest days of online news — and long before similarly successful paywalls at the New York Times and Washington Post.

Free access to such a tightly guarded site was a rare blessing, and one whose details were kept surprisingly quiet by the legions of media-media users. Now that it's gone, its users — from outlets including Fusion, The Intercept, The Daily Beast and Marketplace — are breaking the unspoken code of silence.

did wsj finally kill media/media?
Max Read @max_read

did wsj finally kill media/media?

did wsj finally kill media/media?
@samfbiddle that's hits a little too close to home, hombre
Noah Shachtman @NoahShachtman

@samfbiddle that's hits a little too close to home, hombre

Reply Retweet Favorite


“I’ve always thought it was the biggest thing that everyone knew but dared not discuss," one reporter said. "You can’t upset the paywall gods."

  1. Did you use media/media?

    Did you use media/media?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
UPDATE: After publication, tributes to the dead login poured in on social media.

I haven't read one thing on WSJ since they killed this https://t.co/7v62nYsJQ4
Taylor Lorenz @TaylorLorenz

I haven't read one thing on WSJ since they killed this https://t.co/7v62nYsJQ4

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P. https://t.co/p2jjp403KA
kelsey gee @kelseykgee

R.I.P. https://t.co/p2jjp403KA

R.I.P. https://t.co/p2jjp403KA
RIP media/media https://t.co/iBTDySaaNO
Lizzie O'Leary @lizzieohreally

RIP media/media https://t.co/iBTDySaaNO

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can’t believe this is dead https://t.co/PXHVDlcszI
Micah Singleton @MicahSingleton

Can’t believe this is dead https://t.co/PXHVDlcszI

Reply Retweet Favorite
Goodnight sweet prince https://t.co/2Fy8H79bFg
connor @connocrat

Goodnight sweet prince https://t.co/2Fy8H79bFg

Reply Retweet Favorite
End of an era. https://t.co/HLqGD2FlJG
Blake Hounshell @blakehounshell

End of an era. https://t.co/HLqGD2FlJG

Reply Retweet Favorite
Josh Sternberg/Twitter / Via Twitter: @joshsternberg





