Puerto Rico Was Totally Screwed Even Before Hurricane Maria

Damage in the Miramar neighborhood is seen from inside the Ciqala hotel as Hurricane Maria bears down on Sept. 20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of people have sought refuge in shelters, and electricity and phone lines have been severely affected.

Long before it started feeling the fury of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico had already been hit by a decadelong economic disaster that led this year to a form of bankruptcy for the US territory.

The island is strapped for cash, owes huge amounts to lenders that it cannot pay, and has seen its professional classes move to the mainland — and now it will have to grapple with the costly damage from the storm that was lashing across its population centers on Wednesday.



Since 2004, the island's population has fallen from 3.8 million to about 3.4 million in 2016 as residents left to seek greater economic opportunity. More than 300,000 people left Puerto Rico between 2005 and 2010 alone, according to the Treasury Department. In 2014, some 84,000 people left Puerto Rico for the mainland United States, according to the Pew Research Center.