People Aren't Using Retirement Accounts To Save More For Retirement

The IRA system was designed to help people save more for retirement. But almost nobody is using it that way.

A pillar of the US retirement savings system, used by more than 40 million Americans, is achieving very little toward its stated goal of getting people to save more for retirement, according to a new study.

Instead, Individual Retirement Accounts, or IRAs, are now overwhelmingly used to park money already saved as part of 401(k) plans, the study by two Boston College researchers found.

About a third of all US households have an IRA, and the money in those accounts forms more than half of all the assets held in private US retirement plans. But that doesn't mean people are using them to save more.

Instead, the most common use of the accounts, by far, is to roll over money that was already saved in a 401(k).