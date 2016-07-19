Nintendo's Value Up $20 Billion Since Pokémon — Now Worth More Than Sony

The company's stock has more than doubled in the weeks following the launch of Pokémon Go, and it's now valued at over $40 billion.

Sony makes PlayStations; owns a giant movie studio; runs one of the world's biggest record companies; makes TV shows and consumer electronics like cameras, smartphones, and televisions; and produces medical equipment. Nintendo, which makes gaming consoles, has a one-third stake in the Pokémon parent company and an undisclosed stake in the company that's developing Pokémon Go. And now Nintendo is the more valuable company.



With Pokémon Go reported to be launching in Japan on Wednesday, Nintendo's stock soared another 14% today; it has more than doubled in value since July 6, the day the game launched. Nintendo is now worth about $42 billion, well above Sony, which is valued at just over $38 billion.